Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $187.45. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

