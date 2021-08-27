Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $9.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $706.40. 8,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,082. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.33 and a twelve month high of $721.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

