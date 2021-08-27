Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $696.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $293.33 and a one year high of $721.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.