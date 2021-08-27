Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Gap Up to $36.89

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.89, but opened at $38.18. Allegiance Bancshares shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $764.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

