Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 829,400 shares, a growth of 295.0% from the July 29th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ALEGF stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68. Allegro.eu has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.