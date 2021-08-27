Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.40

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

