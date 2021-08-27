AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 292.6% in August

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 292.6% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,191,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 72,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWF stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

