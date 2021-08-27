Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 31,583 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Avista worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $19,838,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $7,226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $6,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.75. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

