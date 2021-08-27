Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 6,460 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.35% of Meritor worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 26.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 50,652 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 42.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.