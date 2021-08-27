Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 95,495 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,495 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 672.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 245,755 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 49,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

EQC stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

