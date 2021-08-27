Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE CHH opened at $117.93 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,637 shares of company stock worth $1,381,470. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.