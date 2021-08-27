Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 85,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.52% of Lydall worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 176,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,029.00 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

