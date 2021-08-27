Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 11,007 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.85.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,570. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

