Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 21,490 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

