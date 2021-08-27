Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 25,780 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Retail Properties of America worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.04.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

