Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Mercury Systems worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after buying an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRCY opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

