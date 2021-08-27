Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.40% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

