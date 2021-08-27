Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Zumiez worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Zumiez by 2,553.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $792,455. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Zumiez stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

