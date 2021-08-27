Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.31 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Summit Materials worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 117.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SUM opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.