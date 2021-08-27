Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.40 Million Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.26 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

