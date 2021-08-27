Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Chimera Investment worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 191,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

