Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Ameris Bancorp worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.39. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.25.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

