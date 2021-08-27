Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.92. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.