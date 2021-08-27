Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of OSI Systems worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 307.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 584.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 15,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

