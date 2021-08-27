Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.45% of The Bancorp worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 127,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 147,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $24.08 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

