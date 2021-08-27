Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Graham worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $606.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $638.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $376.20 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.