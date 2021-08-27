Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Rogers worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rogers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Rogers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.81. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $211.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ROG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

