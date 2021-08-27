Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of LendingTree worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth $312,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in LendingTree by 19.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 2.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LendingTree by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $163.69 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.14 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

