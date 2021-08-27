Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

NYSE ABG opened at $185.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

