Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 51,770 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Energizer worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energizer stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

