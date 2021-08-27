Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 6,530 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $71.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

