Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 563,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.31% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $33,489,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $10,076,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $7,012,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $4,894,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $4,414,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCIC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

