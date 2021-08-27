Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Brady worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Brady by 78.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

