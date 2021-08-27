Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 24.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 51.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.05, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.89.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

