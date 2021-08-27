Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,370 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of LGI Homes worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $3,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.52. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

