Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 26,470 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Cogent Communications worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $4,881,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,356,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 653.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 423.68%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

