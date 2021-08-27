Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,823 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Kirby worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 62,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 171,497 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 19.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $1,717,560. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

