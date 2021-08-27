Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,960 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 101,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

