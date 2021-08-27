Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $5.92 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Asana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth about $5,002,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $1,755,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

ASAN stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of -50.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

