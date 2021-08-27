AllianceBlock (ALBT) Trading Up 39.3% Over Last 7 Days

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $225.36 million and $8.12 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00763064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00099899 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

