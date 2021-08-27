Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.41% of Allison Transmission worth $185,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 1,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,492. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

