Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 344,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $73,149,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,181,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,701,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,209,000 after purchasing an additional 235,174 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 756.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.89 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.