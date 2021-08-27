Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 85,941 iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 2.30% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

NYSEARCA JJC opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

