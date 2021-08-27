Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 9,758 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

