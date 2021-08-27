Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 25,159 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.40% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

