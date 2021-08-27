Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 270,704 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 136.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,704 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period.

BATS IVAL opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

