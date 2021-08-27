Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 34,955 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,955 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $64.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.