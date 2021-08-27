Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,942 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QVAL. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 399,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 52,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QVAL opened at $35.67 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48.

