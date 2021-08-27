Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $156.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

