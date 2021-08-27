Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 301.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $448.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $451.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

